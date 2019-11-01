Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 853.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.