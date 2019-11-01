Cerity Partners LLC Sells 175,282 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,282 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of ORBCOMM worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 20.0% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 55,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.6% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 444,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,793.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 5.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORBC. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,926.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $374.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.06.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

