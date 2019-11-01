Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 10,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other Cerner news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,629,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,406.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $893,350.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $18,104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,900,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 6,480.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cerner by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

CERN stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 61,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,330. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

