CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 324,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 158,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,399. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.45 and a beta of 1.55.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. CEVA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $66,192.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in CEVA by 12.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 337,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CEVA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CEVA by 78.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 67.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 87,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CEVA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

