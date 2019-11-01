CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Consumer Edge began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a $57.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,083,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $4,591,665.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,200.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CF Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,177,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,571,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,301 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,506,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,510,000 after purchasing an additional 514,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,305,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. 2,638,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

