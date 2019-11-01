CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Issues Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. CF Industries’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of CF traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Cowen upped their target price on CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $57.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,083,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

