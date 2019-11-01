Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 13.4% in October

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.33. 40,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,635. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 325,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

