Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,825,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $88,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $1,445,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,139 shares of company stock worth $39,791,649. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $156.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.12. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 106.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $184.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

