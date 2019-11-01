Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 752,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.48.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.10 and its 200-day moving average is $171.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

