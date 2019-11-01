Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 890 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,258.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,299.24. The firm has a market cap of $874.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,406.25.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

