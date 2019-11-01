Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Update

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $940,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 141,742 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

