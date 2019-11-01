Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,710,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 12,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.77.

Get Chemours alerts:

NYSE CC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. 2,208,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,851. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. Chemours has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman bought 20,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $328,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,165.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell bought 12,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,747.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,790 shares of company stock valued at $799,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 118.8% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,375,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemours by 171.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,466,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,199,000 after buying an additional 1,557,746 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemours by 7,252.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 71.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,803,000 after buying an additional 483,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 1,419.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 486,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 454,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.