Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after buying an additional 327,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.21. 7,656,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,931. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average of $119.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.51). Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

