Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,631 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $166,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chevron by 30.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $116.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.99. The stock has a market cap of $224.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.