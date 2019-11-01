Chicago Equity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 898.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 222,610 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2,319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

WDR opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.84 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

