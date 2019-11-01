Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 54,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in VF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

In related news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $12,684,969.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,330. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.41.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. VF’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

