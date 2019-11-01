Chicago Equity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 714.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,143 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,702,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,465,000 after acquiring an additional 296,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,958,000 after buying an additional 334,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,240,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,495,000 after buying an additional 204,893 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,205,000 after buying an additional 1,585,020 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,024,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

WAL opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

