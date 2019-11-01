Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 7,303 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total transaction of $408,654.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $303,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,177 shares of company stock worth $4,865,483 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

ZBRA opened at $237.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $140.95 and a 52 week high of $241.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.