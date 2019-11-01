Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $3.97 Million Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Blackline as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackline by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Blackline by 9.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Blackline during the second quarter worth $212,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Blackline by 78.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackline during the second quarter worth $38,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Blackline stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $56.29.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $509,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,351.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,500 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

