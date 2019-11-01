China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 11.2% in October

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
CREG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 132,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,605. China Recycling Energy has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.
China Recycling Energy Company Profile
China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.
