China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 11.2% in October

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CREG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 132,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,605. China Recycling Energy has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

