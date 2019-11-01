Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.75.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,258. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $783,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,654.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price purchased 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,963.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.