CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Monday. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $242.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

