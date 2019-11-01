CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 40,168 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 7,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.36.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

