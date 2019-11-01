CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 9,641 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $276.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $278.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.13. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $6,473,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,054,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,413,849,218.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,204 shares of company stock valued at $30,207,689. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.33.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

