CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 70 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,531 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $277.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.83.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

