CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $184.34 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,497 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises approximately 1.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.97% of Pembina Pipeline worth $184,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,635,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,788,000 after acquiring an additional 380,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,813,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,324,000 after acquiring an additional 274,003 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,880,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 75.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

PBA stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $38.56.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.26%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.