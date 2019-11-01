CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 184,083 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,477,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184,083 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 2.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $369,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $1.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

