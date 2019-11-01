CIBC Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.81.

EIF opened at C$39.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.62. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$25.58 and a 1 year high of C$41.85.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$325.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$336.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.4300004 EPS for the current year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

