CIBC Raises Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target to C$38.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSI. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Shares of Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$31.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.16. Morneau Shepell has a 1-year low of C$23.64 and a 1-year high of C$33.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.60.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$212.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 573.53%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.