Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.34

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.34 and last traded at C$22.39, with a volume of 57655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Cineplex from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.28.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$439.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$428.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Cineplex’s payout ratio is 224.36%.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

