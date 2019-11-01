Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Authorizes Share Buyback Program

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $268.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.57 and its 200-day moving average is $245.44. Cintas has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $277.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

