Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Short Interest Down 13.2% in October

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $555,520.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $586,636.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,214 shares of company stock worth $4,056,574 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 49,944 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,734. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Barclays upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

