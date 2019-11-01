Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 25,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,036. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $351.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.