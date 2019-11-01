Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 313,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

CLH traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 579,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,941. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $872,398.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,570,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,215.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,442 shares of company stock worth $3,170,839 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

