Cloudbric (CLB) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Cloudbric token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $567,180.00 and $40,223.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00218433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.01402808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029555 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00115362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,165,770 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.