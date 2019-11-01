Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,600 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,887,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.03. 642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,820. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.52. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $166.67 and a 1-year high of $413.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $3.09. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Several research firms have commented on COKE. BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

