Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

