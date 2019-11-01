Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Insider Laura Ann Macdonald Sells 24,000 Shares

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.71. 25,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,741. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cognex by 1,081.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cognex by 173.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cognex by 622.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cognex by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.