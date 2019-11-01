Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. 6,096,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,938. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,030,575 shares in the company, valued at $75,283,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,196 shares of company stock valued at $18,586,705. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

