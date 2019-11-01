Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) rose 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.85, approximately 359,115 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 359,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

COLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $398.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $257,534.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after acquiring an additional 693,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $3,210,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 509,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 228,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $2,622,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 165,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

