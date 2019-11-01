Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CBAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 401,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5,084.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

