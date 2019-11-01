Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 70.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,205,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,212 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 51.8% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,120,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,710,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 83,704 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,452,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,397,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 202,902 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

