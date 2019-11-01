Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – B. Riley upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $4.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.64. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COLM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

Shares of COLM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,614. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,971,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,627,000 after buying an additional 369,222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,104,000 after purchasing an additional 296,619 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,468,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,265,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,469,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

