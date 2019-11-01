Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.83 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In related news, CFO William George III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,631.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,690,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,060 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

