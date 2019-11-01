Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total value of $4,218,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,070,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,414,273.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,204 shares of company stock valued at $30,207,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nomura increased their price objective on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.33.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $276.81 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.13. The company has a market capitalization of $278.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

