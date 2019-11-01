Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $311.46 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.78% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $311,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 183.0% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 64,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 41,917 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 447,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 91,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $130.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

