Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $59.33 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $59,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,115 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,148. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $297.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $272.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

