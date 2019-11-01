Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $82.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 813,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $82,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $107.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.