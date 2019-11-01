Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $112,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,653,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,239,000 after purchasing an additional 69,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,812,000 after acquiring an additional 77,111 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $109.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $110.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.