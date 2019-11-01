Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 154,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,303. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

In other news, CEO Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $2,388,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,843.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 159,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,062.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,491,500. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

